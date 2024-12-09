Ticket information for Swansea FA Cup fixture

Saints take on Swansea in the 3rd round of the FA Cup on Sunday 12th January, 4.30pm KO, with ticket details below.

Saints begin the 2024/25 FA Cup campaign with a visit from Championship side, Swansea City.

The tie will be played on Sunday 12th January, 4.30pm KO.

Tickets for Season Ticket holders and Saints Members will be priced at £20 for adults and just £5 for under 18's. General Sale prices will rise to £22.50 and £7.50.

Sales Dates

Wednesday 11th December: 9:30am - 2024/25 Season Ticket Holders (1 ticket per supporter number)

Monday 16th December: 9:30am – 2024/25 Saints Members (1 ticket per supporter number)

Tuesday 17th December: 9:30am – Season Ticket Holder additional (4 tickets per supporter number)

Wednesday 18th December: 9:30am – General Sale (4 tickets per supporter number)

Blocks 29-39 will be closed initially and open subject to demand. Season Ticket holders within this area will not have their seats reserved, but will have the option to select any other available seat.

Season Ticket reservations will be available until 11:59pm Sunday 15 December and will be released there-after.

Swansea Information