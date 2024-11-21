Ticket Exchange open for sold-out West Ham fixture

St Mary's has sold-out yet again for Boxing Day clash with West Ham, 3pm KO, meaning the Ticket Exchange is the only way to purchase tickets.

Saints take on West Ham on the Boxing Day fixture, 26th December, 3pm KO, in front of another St Mary's full house.

With another Premier League sell-out, the Ticket Exchange is now open for this fixture.

If you can't make the game, list your seat on our Ticket Exchange to receive credit on your MySaints account which can be used on 2024/25 Season Ticket renewals.

Be in that number by purchasing available tickets through the Ticket Exchange below.

Tickets available for Spurs and Liverpool Cup game

There is still a limited amount of tickets available to Saints supporters with a booking history for the Tottenham Hotspur fixture on Sunday 15th December with a sell-out expected imminently.

Liverpool will visit St Mary's for a second time on Wednesday 18th December with a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on the line. Tickets are available to supporters with a booking history to purchase today.

