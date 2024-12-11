Published:
Ticket Exchange open for Brentford fixture

SFC Media
Saints open 2025 with the visit of Brentford on Saturday 4th January, 3pm KO, and the Ticket Exchange is now open.

Thomas Frank brings his Brentford side to St Mary's for the year opener on Saturday 4th January, 3pm.

St Mary's is set to sell-out once again with a very limited number of tickets available, meaning the Ticket Exchange is now open for this fixture.

If you can't make the game, list your seat on our Ticket Exchange to receive credit, if sold, which can be used on our upcoming FA Cup fixture against Swansea.

Tickets on the Ticket Exchange will be available to purchase below.

Ticket Exchange also open for Spurs fixture

Saints clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 15th December, 7pm, has sold-out.

The Ticket Exchange is also open for this fixture. More details for listing and purchasing can be found below.

Spurs Information

