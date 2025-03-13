Published:
Ticketing

Ticket Exchange now open for Wolves

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Marketing/SFC_2425_TICKETING_TICKET_EXCHANGE_ROLLOUT_WOLVES3_gd5b4a

Tickets for this weekends match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 15th March are now extremely limited - Season Ticket Holders, you can list your seats through the Ticket Exchange.

This weekend's fixture against Wolves is verging on another sell-out thanks to your support, meaning the Ticket Exchange is now open.

Season Ticket holders who can't make this fixture can now list their ticket and, if sold, earn credits on their MySaints account. Please note, if your listed ticket is not bought then you will not receive credit.

List Ticket

Listed tickets can be purchased below.

Buy Tickets

For more information and general sale purchase options, click below.

Fixture Information

Related

MW_Ipswich_Southampton_141_cngxyh

Aston Villa tickets on general sale

Ticketing
MW_Ipswich_Southampton_139_w5nmtm

Season Ticket holder additional open for Aston Villa

Ticketing