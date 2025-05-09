Ticket exchange now open for Manchester City clash

Saints Premier League fixture against Manchester City on Saturday 10th May, 3pm KO, is nearing a sell-out meaning the ticket exchange is now open.

There are a limited amount of tickets available for tomorrow's clash against Manchester City, with a sell-out expected over the weekend. Thank you once again for your fantastic support.

Season Ticket holders who can't make this fixture can now list their ticket and, if sold, earn credits on their MySaints account.

Remaining available tickets and any listed tickets can be purchased below.

Please note, you must have registered your MySaints account on or before 4th April, 2025, and have previous booking history to be eligible to purchase tickets.

There is also a limited number of spaces available for our Saints Bar package at a reduced-rate. At just £210 inc. VAT per person, you can book your place in our Saints Bar for food, drinks and padded seats near the centre of the pitch.

