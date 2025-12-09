Ticket & Travel Information: Portsmouth (A)

Seeking three points in the second south coast derby of the season, Saints will visit Fratton Park on Sunday 25th January (midday KO).

Tickets will go on sale from Thursday 11th December at 9.30am and we have a maximum allocation of 2,700 in the Milton end. We expect our allocation to sell quickly, continuing our strong travelling support that consistently gets behind the team.

Our allocation includes up to fifteen wheelchair bays. With licensed standing from Row K upwards, the club recommends that fans should consider which area they would want to be and that Row J is the most suitable for those with mobility issues, due to this being the closest seating area to the entrance/exit. Blocks M to R, Rows A to J are seated areas only and this will be insisted on during the match day.

Similarly to how away supporters travelled to St Mary’s in September, those attending this match will be required to use club-managed travel to get to and from the stadium. Coaches will only have one pick-up location, which will be St Mary’s. These will leave between 8am and 9am, though fans will be required to arrive no later than one hour before their coach is due to leave. Full details including coach allocations and specific times for each coach will be emailed to purchasers after Christmas. Please note, there will be no parking at St Mary’s on the day of the match.

The club realises this may inconvenience some supporters, but it is necessary to ensure a safe and enjoyable matchday for all.

Fans will not need to purchase coach travel separately; ticket prices will include this in the final purchase price. No tickets will be issued prior to the day of the game, these will be distributed to fans on board the coaches once they have left St Mary’s. Everyone will be searched, and a form of photographic ID must be provided prior to boarding the coaches. Supporters must therefore board the coach that is assigned to them (more details will be provided to fans in January).

All supporters purchasing in the same transaction will be assigned the same coach, but we cannot guarantee this with people from other bookings. Our Accessible supporters will be grouped to ensure coaches can be at the closest drop off point to the stadium once we reach Fratton Park.

For those who may not qualify or do not want to attend, we will be having a number of screenings around the St Mary's footprint on matchday so you can watch with your fellow Saints Supporters. This will include our Fan Zone and The Dell options, as well as a Hospitality package in our Marcus Liebherr lounge. More information on this will be announced over the next week.

Ticket Sales Windows

Tickets for this match will start from Supporters who are Season Ticket holders and have attended 17 or more away matches since the start of the 2024/25 season. Criteria will be reduced at the below windows until the match reaches sell out.

Please note, tickets must be purchased for the named attendee. We cannot amend any name changes after sale.

Thursday 11th December

9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 17+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

Friday 12th December

9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 16+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

12.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 15+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

3.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 14+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

Monday 15th December

9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 13+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

12.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 12+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

3.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 11+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

Tuesday 16th December

9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 10+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

12.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 9+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

3.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 8+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

Wednesday 17th December

9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 7+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

12.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 6+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

3.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 5+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

Thursday 18th December

9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 4+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

12.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders who attended 3+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

3.30pm - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 2+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

Friday 19th December

9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 1+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season. (Subject to availability)

12.30pm - 2025/26 All remaining 25/26 Season Ticket holders (Subject to availability)

3.30pm - 2025/26 Members (Subject to availability)

Ticket Pricing

Coach Travel will be priced at £20 (this will be added to your ticket purchase price at checkout).

Ticket Category Ticket Price Adult £35.00 Over 64 £29.00 Under 23 £26.00 Under 18 £18.00 Under 14 £13.00 Under 11 £11.00

Accessible Ticket Pricing

Ticket Category (Wheelchair) Ticket Price Adult (Wheelchair) £25.00 Over 64 (Wheelchair) £25.00 Under 23 (Wheelchair) £25.00 Under 18 (Wheelchair) £18.00 Under 14 (Wheelchair) £13.00 Under 11 (Wheelchair) £11.00

Ticket Category (Ambulant) Ticket Price Adult (Ambulant) £26.00 Over 64 (Ambulant) £26.00 Under 23 (Ambulant) £26.00 Under 18 (Ambulant) £18.00 Under 14 (Ambulant) £13.00 Under 11 (Ambulant) £11.00

Personal assistant tickets will be available free of charge.

Official Coach Travel

Post Christmas, supporters will be emailed with their full coach details including coach number, departure time and location at St Marys Stadium. Coaches will depart promptly at the scheduled times, and anyone arriving late will not be able to travel.

Please note that food and drink are not permitted on the coaches. Supporters are encouraged to avoid bringing bags; however, if a bag is necessary, it must not exceed A4 size. Bags will be searched before embarking at St Marys and upon entry to Fratton Park.

Each supporter coach will have a member of club staff and a steward on board.

On the matchday, Food and drink will be available on site for all those travelling from The Dell and the Northam concourse ahead of leaving, though this will not be permitted on coaches. Opening times will be confirmed during the new year.

FAQs

How do I purchase?

Supporters can purchase through our normal method on tickets.saintsfc.co.uk. These will be available from Thursday 11th December with qualifying criteria of having been to a set number of matches at each window.

What if I can’t attend and want to sell my ticket on social media?

This will not be permitted. Selling tickets through third-party platforms breaches ground regulations and section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. Supporters suspected of doing so may face prosecution.

If you have purchased a ticket and can no longer attend, please contact the ticket office via [email protected] or telephone 02381 780 780.

How do I receive my ticket?

All tickets will be distributed on coaches following ID checks upon boarding.

When will I know what coach I am on and what time it will leave?

Full details will be out in the New year and will be emailed to all supporters directly.

What time will we return to St Marys Stadium?

We shall be leaving Fratton Park as quickly and efficiently post game whilst ensuring supporters all embark on the same coach they travelled on and return to St Marys Stadium. The Dell, Northam Fan Zone and LEVEL1 will be open once coaches arrive back on site.

How can I make sure I travel with my friends and family?

We will ensure those who purchased tickets in the same transactions will travel on the same coach. Due to the operation in place on this match, unfortunately if you did not book together we can't guarantee you will be on the same coach. For any specific travel requests linked to accessibility on, please contact us at [email protected] or telephone 02381 780 780.