This week @ St Mary's: September 8th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

WOMEN MAKE FLYING START

Southampton FC Women made a grand entrance to their 2025/26 Barclays Women's Super League 2 campaign with a 4-0 win over newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Captain Atlanta Primus got things up and running, before vice-captain Amy Goddard also led by example to put Saints two goals up in the first half an hour.

Mary Bashford secured a debut brace either side of half time to cap off a fantastic opening day victory in front of around 4,000 fans at St Mary’s.

Next up is a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday (2pm BST) for the first away game of the new campaign.

ST MARY’S SET FOR SOUTH COAST DERBY

It’s derby week at St Mary’s, as we prepare for the highly-anticipated south coast derby against Portsmouth on Sunday (midday BST).

It will be the first St Mary’s meeting against our local rivals in 13 and a half years, dating back to April 2012, a year in which Saints were promoted and Portsmouth were relegated from the Championship.

Tickets are already sold out, as expected, but the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and ITV1, with coverage starting from 11.30am BST on both channels.

Saints Play match passes are also available for supporters in certain overseas territories.

Buy a match pass for £10

PAHARS JOINS EARLY DOORS

With the derby fast approaching, we’ve whet your appetite with a special edition of Early Doors!

Hosts Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon are back for the latest episode with a host of great memories against Portsmouth, with special guest Marian Pahars joining them.

Watch Pahars take a look back at his famous goal in the 3-0 win over Pompey from 2003, while also talking about some of his best memories from his time at Saints.

SAINTS INTERNATIONALS IN ACTION

A total of seven Men’s First Team players are currently away on international duty, with matches continuing through to the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Shea Charles marked his 29th senior cap for Northern Ireland with his first goal, scoring in a 3-1 away win in Luxembourg, only to lose by the same scoreline in Germany on Sunday evening.

First international goal 👏



Let’s go, Shea 💚pic.twitter.com/VedJCQuYPp — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 4, 2025

Ryan Manning continued his happy habit of contributing to important goals, crossing for Adam Idah to head a stoppage-time equaliser for Republic of Ireland against Hungary, who led 2-0 in Dublin before having a man sent off.

Next up Manning, Finn Azaz, who also started against Hungary, and Gavin Bazunu, who didn’t feature, is a trip to Armenia tomorrow, as World Cup qualifying continues.

Jay Robinson assisted a goal on his debut for England Under-19s, while Joshua Quarshie played the first half of a 2-0 friendly win for Germany Under-21s. Damion Downs was an unused substitute as USA lost 2-0 to South Korea in a friendly in New Jersey.

ACADEMY ACTION RETURNS

With Saints’ Under-21s and Under-18s also sitting out the international weekend, our youngsters are back in Under-18 Premier League action with a trip to Norwich on Saturday (11am BST).

The Under-21s’ next game is at St Mary’s, but not until Friday 19th September. It’s a 7pm BST kick-off against Burnley in Premier League 2.

LIVERPOOL TICKETS ON SALE TO MEMBERS

Tickets for Saints’ trip to Anfield in the Carabao Cup go on sale to Saints Members from 3.30pm BST today (Monday).

Liverpool vs Saints tickets

Saints have been allocated up to 4,700 tickets for the third round tie, which has now been confirmed for Tuesday 23rd September (8pm BST).

Saints vs Boro tickets

The home game against Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th September (3pm BST) is on general sale, while sales windows for the away game at Sheffield United on Tuesday 30th September (7.45pm BST) are under way.

Sheff Utd vs Saints tickets

The trip to Hull on Saturday 20th September (3pm BST) is already sold out.

VAN GERWEN LEADS STAR-STUDDED LINE-UP FOR A NIGHT AT THE DARTS 3

The oche is calling once again at St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday 6th November, as A Night at the Darts returns for its third instalment – and this time the line-up is the strongest yet!

Headlining the night is Michael van Gerwen, the three-time world champion and global icon of darts.

'Mighty Mike' will be joined by Chris Dobey, a rising star of the PDC; Vincent van der Voort, the fastest thrower in darts; and Robert Owen, who has made his mark on the professional circuit with a reputation for upsetting the very best.

Tickets are on sale now – secure yours early or risk missing out.

Buy now

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 9 : Live World Cup qualifier: Serbia vs England (7.45pm BST)

Fri 12: Live Championship: Ipswich vs Sheffield United (8pm BST)

Sat 13: Music in the City (midday BST); Live Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm BST), West Ham vs Tottenham (5.30pm BST), Brentford vs Chelsea (8pm BST)

Sun 14: Matchday at St Mary's! Live Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool (2pm BST), Manchester City vs Manchester United (4.30pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

