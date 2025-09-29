This week @ St Mary's: September 29th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

MIXED EMOTIONS FOR STILL AFTER BORO DRAW

Will Still reflected on another positive performance from his team in Saints’ meeting with Championship leaders Middlesbrough, but was also left with a feeling of frustration at only earning a point from the match.

Saints were in control for much of the contest at St Mary's and took a deserved lead shortly after the hour mark through a magnificent Adam Armstrong strike, but were pegged back late on by a deflected effort from substitute Kaly Sène.

"I think the performance was really positive, it was much better than we have been," said Still. "Unfortunately, a bit of luck isn't quite on our side for the moment. I thought we restricted them to the bare minimum, we were in total control for large parts of that game.”

SAINTS SET FOR BACK-TO-BACK AWAY TRIPS

Saints will be clocking up the miles this week, with long trips ahead to Sheffield United and Derby.

First up is the journey to Bramall Lane on Tuesday (7.45pm BST) to take on a Blades side who picked up their first win of the season at the weekend, with former manager Chris Wilder back in the dugout. Saints have sold out the club’s full 2,773 allocation.

Saints then travel to Derby on Saturday (3pm BST), with the Rams currently hovering just above the relegation zone. Away tickets have already sold out, with more than 3,000 Saints fans making the trip.

WOMEN SHARE SPOILS WITH SUNDERLAND

Southampton FC Women shared the points with Sunderland in a 1-1 draw at Silverlake Stadium in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday.

Chloe Peplow's first-half equaliser brought Saints back into the game after the visitors had taken the lead through Katy Watson.

Next up for Saints is a trip to league leaders Birmingham on Sunday (2pm BST), before back-to-back south coast derbies against Portsmouth in league and cup.

Saints vs Pompey tickets

UNDER-21S INVOLVED IN SIX-GOAL THRILLER

Southampton Under-21s deservedly claimed a point after a breathless 3-3 draw away at Manchester City in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

A Nick Oyekunle double and a Max Fry header saw Saints take a 3-1 lead at half time after playing some great football, whilst Matty Warhurst got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

However, City produced a strong second half and scored two super goals of their own as Justin Oboavwoduo and Stephen Mfuni earned a share of the spoils for the home side.

UNDER-18S HIT FIVE AT FULHAM

Saints’ youngsters produced a superb first half of attacking play in a 5-2 win over Fulham in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday.

All five of Saints' goals came in the first period, with Thierry Rohart-Brown’s brace followed by further goals from Tyler Lemon, Korban McMullan and a Quinn Schutter own goal.

The second half proved to be more even as a contest, with Fulham adding some respectability through goals from Markuss Gomins and Brodie Dair.

SAINTS PROGRESS IN SERVIO MEN’S SENIOR CUP

Our Under-18s also progressed through to the third round of the Servio Men’s Senior Cup with a win on penalties over Petersfield Town's first team on Tuesday evening.

Saints held a deserved 2-0 lead at half time thanks to goals from Korban McMullan and Harry Gathercole during an excellent first-half display.

Petersfield hit back after the break to level things up at 2-2 by full time, but Saints held their nerve to come out on top 6-5 in the resulting penalty shootout.

ACADEMY DUO SIGN NEW DEALS

Korban McMullan has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been with the club since the age of five, rising through the ranks after joining the Academy from the Weston development centre.

Elsewhere, Under-21s defender Nathanael Boot has also signed a new deal through to 2027, allowing him to look forward with confidence as he aims for a return to the pitch following a period of long-term injuries.

TAKE THAT ADD SECOND ST MARY’S DATE

Take That have confirmed a second night at St Mary’s Stadium, on Saturday 30th May 2026, as part of the highly anticipated return of The Circus Live.

First staged in 2009, The Circus Live became one of the most iconic tours in UK music history, with over a million fans experiencing its ground-breaking production. Now, in 2026, Take That are bringing the show back for a whole new chapter—celebrating their legacy with an unforgettable live spectacle.

Joining them for both nights will be special guests The Script and Belinda Carlisle.

Hospitality packages

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Mon 29: Live Premier League: Everton vs West Ham (8pm BST)

Tue 30: Live Championship: Sheffield United vs Saints (7.45pm BST)

Wed 1: Monthly Quiz Night (7pm BST); Live Champions League: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (5.45pm BST), Arsenal vs Olympiakos (8pm BST), Monaco vs Manchester City (8pm BST)

Thu 2: Live Conference League: Dynamo Kiev vs Crystal Palace (5.45pm BST); Live Europa League: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa (8pm BST), Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland (8pm BST)

Fri 3: Live Premier League: Bournemouth vs Fulham (8pm BST)

Sat 4: Live Premier League: Leeds vs Tottenham (12.30pm BST), Chelsea vs Liverpool (5.30pm BST)

Sun 5: Live Championship: Ipswich vs Norwich (midday BST); Live Premier League: Aston Villa vs Burnley (2pm BST), Everton vs Crystal Palace (2pm BST), Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest (2pm BST), Wolves vs Brighton (2pm BST), Brentford vs Manchester City (4.30pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint