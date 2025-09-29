Saints are in midweek action as they head to Sheffield United in the Championship. Get clued up ahead of Tuesday's clash...

THE MATCH

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

Bramall Lane

Tuesday 30th September, 7.45pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Assistants: Callum Gough, Mark Stevens

Fourth official: Thomas Kirk

THE KITS

For the first time in the league, Saints will be in their striped yellow and blue away kit, while the hosts will be in their traditional red and white stripes.

TICKETS

Tickets have sold out for the midweek encounter, with Saints fans filling the maximum allocation of 2,773.

LIVE COVERAGE

For those following from afar, Saints Play match passes are available to supporters outside the UK.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After positive performances against Liverpool and Middlesbrough, Will Still's side will want to build on the last week and claim a much-needed three points.

Without a league win since the opening day, Saints were denied victory on Saturday by a deflected Boro equaliser, now heading to Bramall Lane to face a Blades side looking to find some momentum themselves.

Bottom of the table, Chris Wilder has returned for a third spell at the helm and claimed a first three points since returning at Oxford last weekend.

With both teams having ambitions to be at the opposite end of the table, Tuesday's encounter will have some importance as the October international break looms.

TEAM NEWS

Will Still has virtually a fully fit squad to choose from, as long as those who featured on Saturday recover in time for the trip north.

Welington (ankle) is working his way back but may find Tuesday night comes too soon to make a return.

For the hosts, midfielder Oliver Arblaster and defender Sai Sachdev are longer-term absentees, with Jamie Shackleton also ruled out. Former Saint Danny Ings could return to the squad after a spell out, along with midfielder Tom Davies, while Tahith Chong requires a scan after coming off at the weekend.

THE MANAGERS

Chris Wilder: "Tom Davies coming back into the group, he will be involved Tuesday night and Danny Ings is really key. I can give them all the messages that I can give them and talk to them and set the narrative. But when you've got the likes of really good solid pros like Ben, Danny and Tom Davies, in and amongst it, then they're setting that message as well."

Will Still: "Recover, stay positive, stay brave and just go again. Another game is another opportunity to go and do it again, we know how big the game is because they’re a really good team and have a really good manager.

"But we’ve proven against Liverpool and against Middlesbrough that we can more than play our part in that sort of game, so I think it’s up to us to go and turn these performances and interesting stuff into wins."

ONES TO WATCH

Callum O'Hare: The Blades' creative spark got his first goal of the season on Saturday, earning his side all three points at Oxford.

His first goal contribution since the opening weekend, O'Hare will want to pull the strings back at Bramall Lane.

Adam Armstrong: Saints' number nine has two goals from his last two games in the Championship, as well as being tasked with captaining the side against Boro last time out.

Armstrong displayed his growing confidence with a brilliant first-time finish at St Mary's on Saturday and will want to cement his spot in the team with another fine performance against the Blades.

TOP PERFORMERS

Sheffield United

Goals:

Hamer, O'Hare, Campbell 1

Assists:

O'Hare, Peck, Ogbene 1

Saints

Goals:

Armstrong, Archer, Manning 2

Six players 1

Assists:

Fraser 2

Six players 1

FORM GUIDE

Sheffield United

Oxford (a) SBC: W 1-0 (O'Hare)

Charlton (h) SBC: L 0-1

Ipswich (a) SBC: L 0-5

Middlesbrough (a) SBC: L 0-1

Millwall (h) SBC: L 0-1

Saints

Middlesbrough (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)

Liverpool (a) CC3: L 1-2 (Charles)

Hull (a) SBC: L 1-3 (Armstrong)

Portsmouth (h) SBC: D 0-0

Watford (a) SBC: D 2-2 (Archer, Manning)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 59

Sheffield United wins: 25

Draws: 13

Saints wins: 21

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Sep 2021: Sheffield United 2-2 Saints (2-4 on pens) League Cup (Diallo, Salisu)

Mar 2021: Sheffield United 0-2 Saints Premier League (Ward-Prowse, Adams)

Dec 2020: Saints 3-0 Sheffield United Premier League (Adams, S Armstrong, Redmond)

Jul 2020: Saints 3-1 Sheffield United Premier League (Adams 2, Ings)

Sep 2019: Sheffield United 0-1 Saints Premier League (Djenepo)

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not able to make it to the game? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

