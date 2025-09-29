Tom Fellows says Southampton must “dig in” to turn improving performances into results ahead of a week on the road.

Saints travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday (7.45pm BST) to take on a Sheffield United side under returning manager Chris Wilder who ended their winless start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign with victory at Oxford over the weekend.

Saints, who battled well in defeat at Liverpool and were 12 minutes away from ending Middlesbrough’s unbeaten start on Saturday, then head to Derby for another tricky away game this weekend.

“The last couple of performances have been better so we’ve got a little bit of momentum going into these next two,” Fellows said.

“Two tough games – Sheffield United is never easy under Chris Wilder, you know what you’re going to get there away from home. And then Derby is not easy as well.

“It’s going to be tough, we’re going to have to dig in, we’re probably going to need everyone, and hopefully we can come off with some good results.”

One of nine summer signings and one of six to arrive in the final week of the window, Fellows is eager to put points on the board to repay those who have made him feel welcome at his new home.

“I’m enjoying it,” he added. “I know it’s a tough moment at the minute for the club and we haven’t had a load of wins, but I am really enjoying playing here and being here.

“All the staff are so nice to everyone and they look after you, so you just want to do well for them – I think that’s the biggest thing.

“You want to get winning and climb the league, and it’s easier for everyone. Hopefully we can do that, but I’m enjoying it.”