This week @ St Mary's: September 15th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

STILL LAMENTS “WASTED” FIRST HALF IN DERBY STALEMATE

Will Still was left frustrated by a “wasted” first half, as his Southampton side were held to a goalless draw by Portsmouth in a forgettable south coast derby at St Mary’s.

The visitors came closest, with Andre Dozzell rattling the crossbar from distance early on, but each team only managed one attempt on target in a game that lacked rhythm throughout.

“I thought it was quite a poor derby,” Still reflected. “I thought our first-half performance wasn’t good enough, it wasn’t up to the standards we wanted to set, and it was quite a bitty, broken up first half – fouls, throw-ins, free-kicks, goal kicks that took forever and ever – so there was no real rhythm to the game, there was no real intensity in it. But we weren’t at the levels we wanted to be.”

SAINTS SET FOR TWO LONG ROAD TRIPS

Still’s side are back on the road for two long journeys in quick succession, starting with Saturday’s trip to Hull in the Championship. Our full allocation of 2,336 tickets has already sold out.

Saints’ Carabao Cup campaign resumes with a trip to Anfield in the third round next Tuesday, with tickets now available to all fans with a booking history from the 2021/22 season onwards.

The next home game will see Saints host Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th September (3pm BST), with tickets on general sale.

WOMEN SHARE THE POINTS IN EIGHT-GOAL THRILLER

Southampton FC Women travelled home from the capital with a point after an eight-goal thriller against Crystal Palace in the Barclays Women’s Super League 2.

Off the back of a super start to the season in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Ipswich Town, Simon Parker’s side scored four goals again in a very different affair.

Michaela McAlonie, Ellie Brazil, Tara Bourne and Meg Collett scored Saints’ four, with Bourne scoring from the penalty spot, in an end-to-end battle that was 2-2 at the break and finished 4-4 at full time.

Saints Women are back on home soil on Sunday against Bristol City at St Mary’s (2pm BST), with tickets priced at £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

UNDER-21S IN ACTION AT ST MARY’S

Our Under-21s host Burnley this Friday in a 7pm BST kick-off at St Mary’s.

Tickets are priced at £5 for Adults and £3 for Under-18s.

UNDER-18S EARN POINT AT NORWICH

Southampton Under-18s claimed at Norwich in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday.

Sonny Rowland opened the scoring for the hosts on the hour mark, but Under-16s midfielder Max Little scored his first goal at Under-18 level to rescue a point in style, rifling a left-footed shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Next up for Andrew Surman’s side is a home game against Tottenham in a midday BST kick-off at Staplewood on Saturday.

LIONESSES TO RETURN TO ST MARY’S

Southampton Football Club are delighted to announce that the England Women's senior team will play Ghana at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday 2nd December (7pm BST).

The history-making Lionesses, who became back-to-back European champions in the summer after winning the UEFA Women's EUROs, will return to St Mary's Stadium for the first time in three years as part of their 'Homecoming Series'.

Ticket information will be confirmed in due course before the fixture, but supporters can be the first to know when tickets or hospitality information is released from our form below.

COMING SOON: THE DELL’S FIRST COMEDY NIGHT

Prepare to laugh your socks off with Southampton’s brand-new comedy night at The Dell.

Join us on Friday 17th October (8pm BST) for a night of hilarious stand-up comedy packed full of witty, sharp stories and punchy puns that are bound to keep you laughing all evening.

October’s provisional line-up (subject to change): Tom Deacon (Early Doors, ITV2’s Fake Reaction), Billy James (Victorious New Act Finalist 2022), Joe Marchant (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Nick Jones (The Attic Southampton Comedian of the Year Finalist 2023), Callum Gohrisch (Hampshire Comedian of the Year Runner Up 2024), MC Kate Penfield (Shortlisted for Funny Women’s Award).

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 16: Live Champions League: Athletic Club vs Arsenal (5.45pm BST), Tottenham vs Villarreal (8pm BST)

Wed 17: Live Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (8pm BST), Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (8pm BST)

Thu 18: Live Champions League: Man City vs Napoli (8pm BST), Newcastle vs Barcelona (8pm BST)

Fri 19: Matchday at St Mary's: Saints Under-21s vs Burnley (7pm BST) ; Live Championship: Middlesbrough vs West Brom (8pm BST)

Sat 20: Live Premier League: Liverpool vs Everton (12.30pm BST), Man Utd vs Chelsea (5.30pm BST), Fulham vs Brentford (8pm BST)

Sun 21: Matchday at St Mary's: Saints Women vs Bristol City (2pm BST);Live Premier League: Bournemouth vs Newcastle (2pm BST), Sunderland vs Aston Villa (2pm BST), Arsenal vs Man City (4.30pm BST)

