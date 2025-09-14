Gavin Bazunu gave his assessment following a frustrating south coast derby clash with Portsmouth at St Mary's Stadium.

Despite the pre-match hype it was a derby clash which didn't match expectations, with one shot on target for either side across the 90 minutes.

"In the first 10-15 the game plan was to be solid," saids Bazunu. "To play forward, to not give them anything to feed off and we did that well.

"But after that we needed to be a bit braver to get on the ball and to play forward and get our more creative players in good areas and we didn't do that until the second half.

"I think that comes from being a bit safe at times, especially in the first half. In the second half it was a different game but we wasted those first 45 minutes and then we left ourselves a lot of chasing today and unfortunately we weren't able to create any clear cut chances.

"We changed some things up in terms of having four at the back and were really solid today so that's one positive we can take away from it. [On a personal note] it's great to be able to put these run of games together, it's the most games I've played in over 18 months now so to be able to get these run of games and to feel fit and strong is something I'm really proud of. "