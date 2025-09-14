The first south coast derby between Southampton and Portsmouth in six years ended in a goalless draw at St Mary’s.

The highly-anticipated meeting between the clubs, who had not played since Saints’ 4-0 win at Fratton Park in the League Cup in 2019 and who had not faced each other at this stadium in 13 years, resulted in a game of few chances and ultimately one point apiece.

Will Still made two changes from the team that drew at Watford prior to the international break, as new signing Tom Fellows was handed a debut and Flynn Downes returned from illness to take his place in the lineup, with Nathan Wood and Jay Robinson reverting to the bench, meaning a shift in formation to four at the back.

New signing Tom Fellows went straight into the starting line-up (Photo: Matt Watson)

Also among the subs were Elias Jelert, Caspar Jander and Léo Scienza, who were all in the squad for the first time following their arrivals late in the transfer window.

The atmosphere inside St Mary’s was an intense one as kick-off approached, with both sets of fans desperately hoping for a win.

To the home supporters’ concern, it was the visitors who started the game better, causing a couple of nervy moments in the Saints area during the opening exchanges before coming within a whisker of taking the lead on nine minutes. A fairly aimless delivery into the box by Josh Murphy was cleared by Taylor Harwood-Bellis, only for it to fall into the path of Andre Dozzell 25 yards out, with his curling, first-time strike beating Gavin Bazunu and looking destined for the top corner, only to slam against the bar and fly back out to safety.

Saints were also then indebted to Shea Charles for an important block from a Conor Chaplin shot and to Harwood-Bellis for diverting a dangerous cross over his own bar while sliding in at the near post with Colby Bishop.

Portsmouth’s flow was interrupted, however, when Connor Ogilvie and keeper Nicolas Schmid crashed into each other while both trying to deal with a ball down the right channel, leading to a lengthy stoppage and ultimately to the Pompey stopper being substituted for Ben Killip on 26 minutes.

The pauses in play provided Saints with an opportunity to compose themselves, and they finally had their first shot of the game when Ryan Manning blazed over from distance after a corner was cleared in his direction in the 34th minute.

Ryan Manning sends in a shot during the first half (Photo: Matt Watson)

Any hopes that might lead to some sustained pressure from the hosts went unfulfilled, though, with Portsmouth creating the next opportunity, as Murphy’s cross from the left in the 44th minute flicked off Jack Stephens and fell to Bishop, but he hooked the ball wide from a decent position.

Saints did then have one moment themselves late into the seven minutes of added time, as Fellows got down the right and cut the ball back into the path of Finn Azaz. His first-time effort looked like it may have been drifting wide of the far post, but an instinctive flick from Cameron Archer sent it on a goalwards path, only for Killip to make the save.

The half time whistle then followed, with few real positives for the home side to reflect on, but there was no damage done with the score remaining goalless.

The break gave them another chance to reset, with Still keeping his personnel the same for the start of the second half. Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was forced into another change, however, with Ogilvie still feeling the effects of his clash with Schmid, resulting in him being replaced by Jordan Williams.

Saints were far brighter to start the second half and they had a big opening on 52 minutes when a long Bazunu clearance skidded off a Pompey head and set Archer racing through, with the striker getting to the ball just before Killip and rounding the keeper, only for the touch to force him wide, with his subsequent ball across the face of goal being dealt with by the retreating defenders.

Cameron Archer had an opening early in the second half (Photo: Matt Watson)

Everything was far sharper from the hosts, as they moved the ball with purpose and played more regularly in Portsmouth territory.

Significant opportunities remained hard to come by for both sides, though, with only one combined shot on target between them as the game edged into the final 20 minutes.

Saints did create an opening on 72 minutes when Fellows pounced on a loose ball in the area and turned to shoot, only for his effort to deflect off Dozzell and fly over.

Still then made three changes, as Jander, Adam Armstrong and Ross Stewart were sent on for Downes, Archer and Azaz for the final 15 minutes, before another two substitutions followed soon after, with Robinson and Scienza taking the places of Ryan Fraser and Fellows.

Four minutes of added time were indicated at the end of the game, with a dangerous ball from Murphy flashing across the face of goal at the start of them, before the visitors forced a corner, which Saints were able to deal with.

Still's side then won a set-piece themselves when Scienza was fouled out on the left touchline, allowing Manning to float in a cross that Pompey had to head behind for a corner. Scienza's subsequent delivery picked out Harwood-Bellis, but the ball was slightly behind him and he sent his header a yard or so over, with the final whistle following shortly after.

Southampton: Bazunu, Roerslev, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens (captain), Manning, Downes (Jander 74), Charles, Fraser (Robinson 82), Azaz (Stewart 75), Fellows (Scienza 82), Archer (Armstrong 75).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Jelert, Edwards, Wood.

Booked: Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Downes, Roerslev.

Portsmouth: Schmid (Killip 26), Ogilvie (Williams 46), Shaughnessy, Poole, Swanson, Dozzell, Swift (Le Roux 76), Murphy, Chaplin, Segečić (Devlin 76), Bishop (captain).

Unused substitutes: Knight, Pack, Bianchini, Min-Hyeok, Kirk.

Booked: Swanson, Swift.

Referee: Matt Donohue.

Attendance: 30,889.