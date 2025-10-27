This week @ St Mary's: October 27th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS SET FOR ST MARY’S RETURN

Saints are back at St Mary’s on Saturday after last week’s away doubleheader took the team to Bristol and Blackburn.

It was a tough week for Will Still’s side, who scored first at Ashton Gate and Ewood Park, only to leave both grounds with nothing.

Next up is the visit of Preston to St Mary’s in a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday. Tickets are on general sale, with Adults priced from as little as £20 and Under-18s from £10.

UNDER-21S WELCOME REAL MADRID

It’s a big week for our Under-21s, who are in Premier League International Cup action at St Mary’s on Wednesday night (7pm GMT).

The mighty Real Madrid are the visitors, with more than 8,000 tickets already sold.

Don’t miss out on a unique occasion at St Mary’s, with tickets priced at £7 for Adults and FREE for Under-18s.

TOUGH WEEKEND FOR ACADEMY SIDES

Saints’ high-flying Academy teams both came unstuck on Saturday.

The Under-21s suffered a first Premier League 2 defeat of the season, going down 3-1 at Leicester, with Moses Sesay on target with a late consolation goal.

The Under-18s were also beaten in the Midlands, losing 5-2 to Aston Villa in an entertaining contest that was 3-2 at half time. Sixteen-year-old Luke Hawe scored both goals for Saints.

The Under-21s did collect two points from their midweek trip to Aldershot in the National League Cup, winning 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

MOODY NAMED IN YOUNG LIONS’ WORLD CUP SQUAD

Young goalkeeper Dylan Moody has been named in the England squad for November's Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

A regular starter for Saints’ Under-21s this season, Moody will soon travel to Qatar having been selected as part of the 21-man squad.

Head Coach Neil Ryan will prepare his side for their tournament opener against Venezuela on Tuesday 4th November (3.15pm GMT) before facing Haiti on Friday 7th November (12.30pm GMT) and Egypt on Monday 10th November (3.45pm GMT).

WOMEN IN INTERNATIONAL ACTION

With no game over the weekend due to the international break, four of Saints’ players have been away representing their countries.

Michaela McAlonie played the first half of Scotland Under-23s’ 3-0 defeat to Sweden, with Abbie Ferguson an unused substitute.

The pair will hope to feature again on Monday afternoon against Italy, along with England Under-23 duo Jess Simpson and Ashanti Akpan, who could be involved against Portugal this evening.

Southampton FC Women are back in Barclays Women’s Super League 2 action on Sunday, as Nottingham Forest visit St Mary’s in a 2pm GMT kick-off. Tickets are priced at £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

PARKER WINS MANAGER OF THE MONTH

Southampton FC Women's Head Coach Simon Parker has been named as the Barclays Women's Super League 2 October Manager of the Month.

After being given the League Manager's Association Performance of the Week for Saints' impressive south coast derby victory, Parker collected his second award after a standout October for his side.

In the league, Saints recorded two vital victories against Birmingham and Portsmouth, which put them up to third place before the first international break of the season.

LIONESSES GAME AT ST MARY’S ON GENERAL SALE

England Lionesses’ upcoming match against Ghana Women on Tuesday 2nd December (7pm GMT) is now on general sale.

As part of the Lionesses 'Homecoming' series, St Mary’s will once again host world-class football as Sarina Wiegman’s side prepare to take on Ghana.

Tickets are now on general sale, giving fans across the south coast and beyond the chance to cheer on the Lionesses under the lights at St Mary’s.

HALLOWEEN CHARACTER BREAKFAST

The Dell’s Character Breakfast is back on Tuesday, bringing young Saints fans a morning filled with fun, food and a chance to meet their favourite mascots, Sammy and Mary Saint!

It’s the perfect treat for children, and a great way for parents, grandparents and carers to make some unforgettable family memories at St Mary’s Stadium during half term.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children, including breakfast, a soft drink and all the fun of the morning. With limited spaces available, you won’t want to miss out on this magical Saints experience!

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Also on Tuesday, join us for an evening of talent where the spotlight is yours, as The Dell's open mic night returns this week.

Whether you are an aspiring musician, a seasoned performer or just someone who loves to enjoy music, the stage is yours to showcase your talent, discover new artists and connect with fellow music enthusiasts.

Performers – bring your instrument, your voice or both! Audience – come and enjoy the show! Indulge in our burger and pint offer for only £18.85 while you enjoy the live music and electric atmosphere. Everyone is welcome!

THE DELL’S COMEDY NIGHT RETURNS

Due to popular demand, The Dell’s Comedy Night is back for its second show this November.

Join us on Friday 21st November for a night of hilarious stand-up comedy packed full of witty, sharp stories and punchy puns that are bound to keep you laughing all evening.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 8pm GMT, are now on sale priced at £15 per person.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

