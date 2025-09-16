Character Breakfast returns this October half term with a spooky twist!

The Dell’s Character Breakfast is back on Tuesday 28th October, bringing young Saints fans a morning filled with fun, food, and a chance to meet their favourite mascots, Sammy and Mary Saint! It’s the perfect treat for children, and great way for parents, grandparents, and carers to make some unforgettable family memories at St Mary’s Stadium.

What to expect:

From the moment you arrive, the excitement kicks in. Whether your little one is a huge Saints fan or just loves a great day out, there’s something for everyone.

As you settle in for a delicious breakfast, Sammy and Mary Saint will be making the rounds, stopping by tables for photos, high-fives, and plenty of laughs. Expect big smiles all around as the little ones get to meet their favourite club mascots up close!

Exclusively for October Half Term, our Halloween themed Character Breakfast encourages your little ones to dress up in their Halloween costumes for the chance to win a prize. Our Pumpkin Painting stations will be open throughout the breakfast for your children to paint a pumpkin for Halloween.

Tickets are just £15 for adults and £10 for children, including breakfast, a soft drink, and all the fun of the morning. With limited spaces available, you won’t want to miss out on this magical Saints experience!

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday 28th October

Time: 8am – 10am & 10am – Midday

Price: Children - £10, Adults - £15

Halloween Exclusives: Costume Competition, Pumpkin Painting

Book Now