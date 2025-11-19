This week @ St Mary's: November 19th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

HALF SEASON TICKETS ON SALE

A limited number of general sale tickets are now available as Half Season Tickets.

Secure your seat for the final 11 home matches of the season (beginning with Hull City on 17th January) and ensure you don't miss a minute of the action. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match-by-match basis.

Men's Team Half Season Tickets

Women's Team Half Season Tickets are also available now at £45 for Adults and £5 for Under-18s, offering incredible value at just £7.50 per game for adults and less than £1 per game for juniors. You’ll also receive early access to any potential cup fixtures, giving you priority should the team progress further this season.

Women's Team Half Season Tickets

SAINTS HELP IRELAND TO HISTORIC VICTORY

Contributions from Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning helped Republic of Ireland claim a World Cup play-off spot ahead of Thursday’s semi-final draw.

Following victory over group F leaders Portugal on Thursday night, the Republic of Ireland headed to Hungary knowing only a win would secure a play-off berth.

Azaz played the full 90 minutes, assisting the second goal as a Troy Parrott hat-trick helped Ireland to fight back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to claim a famous victory, with Manning introduced from the bench for the second half.

SAINTS SET FOR RETURN TO ACTION

Domestic football resumes this weekend, as Saints travel to The Valley to face Nathan Jones’s Charlton side on Saturday (12.30pm GMT).

It’s the start of a busy period for Saints, still under the interim management of Tonda Eckert, as the team return to St Mary’s on Tuesday night for a home clash with Leicester (8pm GMT).

Saints vs Leicester tickets

The week concludes with a trip to Millwall on Saturday 29th November (3pm GMT). Tickets for both away trips to London are already sold out.

WOMEN HOST LEAGUE LEADERS

Southampton FC Women are back in action at Silverlake Stadium on Sunday, hosting WSL2 table toppers Charlton (2pm GMT) in the Subway Women’s League Cup.

Women vs Charlton tickets

Saints were held to a 1-1 draw by Durham last time out despite applying late pressure, as Simon Parker’s side pushed hard for victory.

Atlanta Primus’s second-half strike cancelled out Beth Happle’s early opener, but Saints would have to settle for a point in Eastleigh.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm GMT)

Fri 21: November Comedy Night (8pm GMT)

Sat 22: Live Premier League: Burnley vs Chelsea (12.30pm GMT), Newcastle vs Manchester City (5.30pm GMT)

Sun 23: Southampton FC Women matchday! Live Championship: Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United (midday GMT); Live Premier League: Leeds vs Aston Villa (2pm GMT), Arsenal vs Tottenham (4.30pm GMT)

Mon 24: Live Premier League: Manchester United vs Everton (8pm GMT)

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

