This week @ St Mary's: March 31st

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Our young Saints continued their fine form by scoring 10 goals between them, as both the Under-18s and Under-21s recorded convincing victories.

Saints hit top spot in the Under-18 Premier League with a 5-1 thrashing of West Brom at Staplewood, having raced into a 4-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

The Under-21s advanced to the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup after a thrilling extra time period against Charlton. Following a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes, Saints ran out 5-3 winners with five different scorers on target.

The Men’s First Team were not in action due to the FA Cup quarter-final weekend, while a solitary second-half goal condemned Southampton FC Women to a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn at Ewood Park in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

FIXTURES

WED 2: Men’s First Team vs Crystal Palace, 7.45pm BST (Premier League)

It’s been a long wait to return to action, but Saints will take to the field for the first time in 18 days when they host FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace at St Mary’s on Wednesday night. Tickets remain on general sale for this Category C fixture.

Buy tickets

Book a seat at The Dell with a meal and drink included for £30! For this fixture there will be two separate slots to book this package: 6pm BST or 6.15pm BST (limited availability).

The Dell will, of course, be open to welcome you for post-match drinks too, with a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from 10pm-11pm BST.

Hospitality options remain available, including the Saints Bar for an upgraded matchday experience.

The popular Northam Fan Zone will be open from 5pm BST with live music from 5.10pm BST. There will be a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from 5pm-6.30pm BST, and post-match between 10pm-11pm BST.

FRI 4: Saints Under-21s vs Blackburn, 7pm BST (Premier League 2)

Our Under-21s are back at St Mary’s for this league clash with Blackburn after Jay Robinson’s brace helped defeat Wolves at the stadium in late February. Tickets are available for just £5 for Adults, £3 for Over-65s and £1 for Under-18s.

Buy tickets

SUN 6: Tottenham vs Men’s First Team, 2pm BST (Premier League)

A trip to the capital awaits on Sunday, as Saints travel to Ange Postecoglou’s unpredictable Spurs side. Tickets have already sold out to away supporters, who snapped up the full 3,000 allocation. There is no game for our Under-18s or Women’s team this weekend.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE (3pm-6pm BST)

Mon 31: Two for one on main courses (from 6pm BST onwards)

Tue 1: Open mic night (7.30pm-9.30pm BST)

Wed 2: Matchday at St Mary's! Saints vs Crystal Palace, 7.45pm BST

Fri 4: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (9am-11am BST)

Sat 5: Stadium tours are back! Book your slot

Sat 5-Sun 6: Live sport on the screens all weekend

Book your seat at The Dell!