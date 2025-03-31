Published:
The Dell

Last Chance to Enjoy 2-for-1 Mains at The Dell

This is your final opportunity to take advantage of our incredible Monday night mains offer at The Dell.

If you haven’t made the most of our 2-for-1 deal on selected main meals, now is the time.  

Today is the last chance! You and a friend can enjoy two delicious main courses for the price of one, making your start to the week even better.  

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy top-quality food while making the most of this fantastic offer.  

Book your table now 

T&Cs apply – offer not valid on matchdays or in conjunction with any other discounts or promotions.

