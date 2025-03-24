This week @ St Mary's: March 24th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

With the Men's international break putting a pause on Premier League and PL2 action, Saints Women took centre stage in the south coast derby last weekend at St Mary's Stadium.

There was nothing to separate the sides last Saturday evening, however, in a goalless draw on derby day.

Elsewhere at the club, there were success stories in the younger Academy age groups as Saints' Under-11s and Under-12s boys both won their respective Premier League Corey Price tournaments over the weekend.

Saints' youngsters lifted the Corey Price Trophy.

FIXTURES

FRI 28: Saints Under-18s vs West Brom, 7pm GMT (U18 Premier League)

Saints return to action at Staplewood looking to pick up where they left off before the international break. Our Under-18s have scored 14 goals in their last three league outings, taking maximum points along the way. Saints sit second in the table, while visitors West Brom are bottom of the league.

SAT 29: Blackburn vs Southampton FC Women, 12.30pm GMT (Barclays Women’s Championship)

Saints travel to Blackburn for their second Saturday kick-off in a row, as they look to build on the derby point at Ewood Park. With just one defeat in their last four games, Saints will be hoping for a return to winning ways as they enter the final two months of their campaign.

SAT 29: Saints Under-21s vs Charlton, 2pm GMT (Premier League Cup quarter-final)

Saints booked their place in the last eight of the Premier League Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Sheffield United, and will resume their journey in the competition at Staplewood this weekend. Charlton sit second in the Professional Development League southern division, while Saints are eighth in the top tier, Premier League 2.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE (3pm-6pm GMT)

Mon 24: Two for one on main courses (from 6pm GMT onwards)

Wed 26: Quiz night (7pm GMT)

Fri 28: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (9am-11am GMT)

Sat 22-Sun 30: Mums eat FREE for Mother’s Day

Book your seat at The Dell!