This week @ St Mary's: March 17th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

It was a difficult week on the pitch, with narrow defeats for the Men’s First Team and Southampton FC Women.

The Under-18s’ proposed trip to Reading has been rescheduled for next month, but the Under-21s were in action twice in four days.

A comprehensive 4-1 victory at Sheffield United saw the team book their place in the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup, before the league campaign resumed with a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The Men’s First Team were beaten 2-1 by Wolves at St Mary’s, with Paul Onuachu scoring his first home goal for the club, before Southampton FC Women returned to action after four weeks without playing with a 2-1 loss to league leaders Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

With an international break for the Men and Academy sides this week, full focus is on the Women’s south coast derby against Portsmouth at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Buy tickets

FIXTURES

SAT 22: Southampton FC Women vs Portsmouth, 5.30pm GMT (Barclays Women’s Championship)

Saints are pushing for a club-record home league attendance for the Women’s team in only the second Women’s south coast derby clash to be played at St Mary's. More than 7,000 fans watched January’s meeting with Sunderland, and tickets remain available for the visit of Portsmouth. Saints ran out 5-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in October.

The Dell is open both pre-match and post-match for food and drink. You can book a table here pre-match to secure your spot, or just simply walk-in on the day on a first come, first served basis.

Matchday hospitality remains available in the Knightwood Lounge. Find out more information on upgrading your matchday experience here.

The Northam Fan Zone will be open from 3pm GMT with live music, quizzes and activations both there and in the Northam concourse. If you aren't joining us at St Mary's for the south coast derby yet, tickets are available from just £4 for Juniors and £10 for Adults.

Buy tickets

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE (3pm-6pm GMT)

Mon 17: Two for one on main courses (from 6pm GMT onwards)

Tue 18: Open mic night (7.30pm-9.30pm GMT)

Wed 19: Quiz night (7pm GMT)

Fri 21: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (9am-11am GMT)

Sat 22-Sun 30: Mums eat FREE for Mother’s Day

Book your seat at The Dell!