Saints' March 2025 international guide
It's the first international break of 2025 and Southampton have eight Men's First Team players in action.
Aaron Ramsdale (England) and Jan Bednarek (Poland) start their World Cup qualifiers this month, joining Yuki Sugawara (Japan) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) in their pursuit of a place in the USA in 2026.
Meanwhile Tyler Dibling (England Under-19s) begins his qualifying for Under-19s European Championships with a trio of games, whilst there are important friendlies for Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England Under-21s) and Mateus Fernandes (Portugal Under-21s) who meet at The Hawthorns.
Ryan Manning received a late call-up for Republic of Ireland on Monday morning, with teammate Will Smallbone having to withdraw with injury. He'll be in Nations League action this week with a double-header against Bulgaria.
Wednesday 19th March
Tyler Dibling – Wales U19 vs England U19 (U19 EURO qualifier) 7pm GMT
Thursday 20th March
Yukinari Sugawara – Japan vs Bahrain (World Cup qualifier) 10.35am GMT
Ryan Manning – Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm GMT
Friday 21st March
Mateus Fernandes – Portugal U21 vs Romania U21 (Friendly) 6.30pm GMT
Kamaldeen – Ghana vs Chad (World Cup qualifier) 7pm GMT
Aaron Ramsdale – England vs Albania (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT
Jan Bednarek – Poland vs Lithuania (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT
Taylor Harwood-Bellis - France U21 vs England U21 (Friendly) 8pm GMT
Saturday 22nd March
Tyler Dibling - England U19 vs Turkey U19 (U19 EURO qualifier) 11am GMT
Sunday 23rd March
Ryan Manning – Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria(Nations League) 7.45pm GMT
Monday 24th March
Kamaldeen - Madagascar vs Ghana (World Cup qualifier) 7pm GMT
Aaron Ramsdale – England vs Latvia (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT
Jan Bednarek – Poland vs Malta (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT
Taylor Harwood-Bellis - England U21 vs Portugal U21 (Friendly) 7.45pm
Mateus Fernandes - England U21 vs Portugal U21 (Friendly) 7.45pm
Tuesday 25th March
Yukinari Sugawara - Japan vs Saudi Arabia (World Cup qualifier) 10.35am GMT
Tyler Dibling - England U19 vs Portugal U19 (U19 EURO qualifier) 7pm GMT