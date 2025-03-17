It's the first international break of 2025 and Southampton have eight Men's First Team players in action.

Aaron Ramsdale (England) and Jan Bednarek (Poland) start their World Cup qualifiers this month, joining Yuki Sugawara (Japan) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) in their pursuit of a place in the USA in 2026.

Meanwhile Tyler Dibling (England Under-19s) begins his qualifying for Under-19s European Championships with a trio of games, whilst there are important friendlies for Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England Under-21s) and Mateus Fernandes (Portugal Under-21s) who meet at The Hawthorns.

Ryan Manning received a late call-up for Republic of Ireland on Monday morning, with teammate Will Smallbone having to withdraw with injury. He'll be in Nations League action this week with a double-header against Bulgaria.

Wednesday 19th March

Tyler Dibling – Wales U19 vs England U19 (U19 EURO qualifier) 7pm GMT

Thursday 20th March

Yukinari Sugawara – Japan vs Bahrain (World Cup qualifier) 10.35am GMT

Ryan Manning – Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm GMT

Friday 21st March

Mateus Fernandes – Portugal U21 vs Romania U21 (Friendly) 6.30pm GMT

Kamaldeen – Ghana vs Chad (World Cup qualifier) 7pm GMT

Aaron Ramsdale – England vs Albania (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT

Jan Bednarek – Poland vs Lithuania (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - France U21 vs England U21 (Friendly) 8pm GMT

Saturday 22nd March

Tyler Dibling - England U19 vs Turkey U19 (U19 EURO qualifier) 11am GMT

Sunday 23rd March

Ryan Manning – Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria(Nations League) 7.45pm GMT

Monday 24th March

Kamaldeen - Madagascar vs Ghana (World Cup qualifier) 7pm GMT

Aaron Ramsdale – England vs Latvia (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT

Jan Bednarek – Poland vs Malta (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - England U21 vs Portugal U21 (Friendly) 7.45pm

Mateus Fernandes - England U21 vs Portugal U21 (Friendly) 7.45pm



Tuesday 25th March

Yukinari Sugawara - Japan vs Saudi Arabia (World Cup qualifier) 10.35am GMT

Tyler Dibling - England U19 vs Portugal U19 (U19 EURO qualifier) 7pm GMT