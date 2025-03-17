Last three Premier League fixtures at St Mary's on-sale to Saints Members

Saint Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for Fulham, Manchester City, and Arsenal in their exclusive window today.

First of the three is the visit of Fulham to St Mary's on Saturday 26th April, 3pm. This match is a category B fixture . Please note that should Fulham progress in the FA Cup, this game will move. Tickets will be valid for the re-arranged date and are non-refundable once your booking is complete.

Buy Fulham

Following that is our match against Premier League champions, Manchester City on Saturday 10th May, 3pm.

Buy Manchester City

Then, our last game of the season against Arsenal, on Sunday 25th May, 4pm. Our last two fixtures are both category A fixtures.

Buy Arsenal