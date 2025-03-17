Manning replaces injured Smallbone in Ireland squad

Southampton defender Ryan Manning has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad after Saints teammate Will Smallbone was forced to withdraw through injury.

Midfielder Smallbone was included in the initial 23-man squad for the forthcoming two-legged Nations League play-off against Bulgaria, but will now miss the camp with the groin problem that kept him out of Saints’ Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Manning, who has 13 senior caps to his name, will join up with the Ireland squad instead.