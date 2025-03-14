Published:
Men's Team

Ramsdale in Tuchel's first England squad

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Other/Internationals/GettyImages-2156564357_glyf3n

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been included in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad for the forthcoming March internationals.

The Saints stopper, who won the last of his five caps in June, was named in the most recent senior squad by interim boss Lee Carsley, but forced to withdraw through injury.

Ramsdale is included alongside fellow goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford in Tuchel’s 26-man squad.

England will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with Wembley fixtures against Albania (Friday 21st March, 7.45pm GMT) and Latvia (Monday 24th March, 7.45pm GMT). Serbia and Andorra complete the Group K line-up.

Related

play

05:27

2024-25/Women's Team/Other/DDTTT_thumbnail_j8tjwn

Lucia Kendall and Aimee Palmer's south coast derby quiz

Women's Team
2024-25/Marketing/SFC_2425_TICKETING_TICKET_EXCHANGE_ROLLOUT_WOLVES3_gd5b4a

Ticket Exchange now open for Wolves

Ticketing