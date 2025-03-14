Ramsdale in Tuchel's first England squad

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been included in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad for the forthcoming March internationals.

The Saints stopper, who won the last of his five caps in June, was named in the most recent senior squad by interim boss Lee Carsley, but forced to withdraw through injury.

Ramsdale is included alongside fellow goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford in Tuchel’s 26-man squad.

England will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with Wembley fixtures against Albania (Friday 21st March, 7.45pm GMT) and Latvia (Monday 24th March, 7.45pm GMT). Serbia and Andorra complete the Group K line-up.