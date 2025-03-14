Southampton manager Ivan Jurić confirmed that duo Jan Bednarek and Will Smallbone will miss the Premier League meeting with Wolves.

Defender Bednarek was withdrawn on 19 minutes at Anfield last Saturday with concussion and must now adhere to the associated protocol.

"Bednarek won’t be at the game because the protocol is very strict," said Jurić. "He didn’t recover as quick as I hoped as you have to be good every day for protocol. It was Tuesday and he didn’t feel good. In England they are really strict."

Smallbone scored to give Saints the lead at Anfield, but has since picked up a groin problem.

His manager added: "I think he did really well against Chelsea and against Liverpool. Technically he’s really good. His weakness is his physically and we’re starting to work on that in the gym. But the technique he has."