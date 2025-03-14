A Night at the Darts Returns to St Mary’s This July

Following the huge success of our sold-out event on 13th March, A Night at the Darts is back at St Mary’s Stadium for another thrilling evening of world-class action on Thursday 17th July.

Presented by MODUS Sports Management and Southampton Football Club, this time we will see some more of the biggest names in darts taking to the stage in the Northam Fan Zone.

Fans can look forward to an electrifying lineup, headlined by Michael Smith, the 2023 PDC World Champion and one of the sport’s most exciting players. He’ll be joined by crowd favorite Devon Petersen, known for his showmanship and energy, and Daryl Gurney, a two-time major winner who always delivers on the big stage. Former world champion Mark Webster will also be in action, while darts legend Bobby George brings his trademark charisma. Rising talent Jayden Walker completes the lineup, ready to show fans what he’s made of.

With our last event selling out fast, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment. There are three ticket options available, from Platinum packages, which include exclusive player access and a chance to play on the main stage, to VIP meet & greets, and General Admission for those wanting to soak up the atmosphere.

Doors open from 5:00 PM for Platinum guests, with the event kicking off at 7:30 PM. Don’t miss your chance to witness these darting superstars live at St Mary’s – get your tickets now and be part of another unforgettable night!

