How you can support on Saints Foundation Charity Matchday

Tomorrow is our Saints Foundation Charity Matchday, and we will be taking over St Mary’s Stadium to give you plenty of ways to support, including some where you could win big as well.

Last season we worked with 5,779 people and Saints Foundation are proud to bring just some of that number to the heart of SO14 on a matchday, including Lina. She was one of 2,515 people who raised their aspirations with Saints Foundation.

Read Lina's full story.

The quickest and easiest way you can support us from the comfort of your own home is enter our Matchday Prize Draw, where you and 9 friends could WIN a box to watch Saints vs Fulham in the ultimate luxury. Thank you to Premium Patrons CSM for donating their box. Enter the draw.

Our Impact Report 2025 showed the social value Saints Foundation projects generated in the city, which totalled over £7 million in social value was generated in 2023/24. This evaluation evidenced that for every £1 we spend; our projects could generate £5.34 of social value for Southampton.

For your £5 ticket…

1 ticket could generate over £25 in social value

2 tickets could generate over £50 in social value

Or, 5 tickets almost £300 in social value!

Enter the draw...

You can watch our Saints Foundation team on Early Doors alongside some of our Changemakers participants from one of our Community Champions Schools Regents Park, as they take on the P&O Cruises challenge alongside Paul Onuacho and Steven Davis to raise money for us.

If you are heading to St Mary’s Stadium, you can find our staff one of our raffle selling staff to enter our Saints Foundation raffle with three amazing prizes on offer, including signed shirt and gloves from Saints number 1 and England International Aaron Ramsdale.

You can also hear all about what we are raising money for from our participants themselves in our hospitality suites, the Northam Fan Zone and pitch side. If you head to the family fan zone, you can also take on a Saints Foundation challenge.

We have also taken over the matchday programme, with 6 pages of Saints Foundation content and even more Saints Foundation games throughout. You will also be able to head into the Saints Store for a soon to be revealed exclusive Saints Foundation merchandise item, with a percentage of sales coming to us.