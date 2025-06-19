230-Mile Fundraising Race Against Ship Culminates in Southampton

Four incredible fundraisers will be arriving in Southampton in the early hours of Friday morning as they attempt to ‘Beat Britannia’ in support of Saints Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust.

P&O Cruises flagship Britannia set off from Liverpool on Sunday June 15, as part of its 10th anniversary celebration cruise, and four Carnival UK staff have set their sights on beating the ship as it sails round the coast back to Southampton. The group of runners should back in the city in the early hours of Friday, June 20.

As well as a partner of Southampton Football Club, P&O Cruises is also Principal Partner to the club’s charitable arm Saints Foundation, and this challenge is the latest show of support the company has given to the work done in the community of Southampton.

Saints Foundation Head of Partnerships and Business Development, Jazz Bhatti said: “Over the last year, we have been blown away by all the support we have been given by P&O Cruises across multiple events, fundraising opportunities and projects.

“The determination and passion of these four fundraisers taking on a challenge like this to support Saints Foundation is an excellent reflection of the support we have received from everyone at P&O Cruises.”

‘Beat Britannia’ was an idea sparked by Carnival UK’s youth operations manager, Mark Price, to celebrate Britannia’s 10th birthday and raise money for two partner charities of P&O Cruises and Carnival UK.

Mark and his colleagues, Nicole, Sam and Martin will be running in relay blocks of 15 miles each day to complete a 230-mile total race against the 143,000 tonne ship they will be attempting to beat to the city.

Mark Price explained: “This challenge started out as a vision of being able to test myself mentally and physically, running alongside friends and colleagues, and finding a way to do this to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust and Saints Foundation.

“Now, my small idea has become reality, and we are now putting our training into action as we also celebrate an amazing milestone for our flagship and her incredible crew.”

Anyone wishing to donate can support the team here.