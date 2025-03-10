This week @ St Mary's: March 10th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

The Men’s First Team returned to Premier League action after 11 days away with an improved performance against runaway leaders Liverpool at Anfield.

Saints held a 1-0 half-time lead courtesy of Will Smallbone’s first top-flight goal, but were unable to prevent a second-half fightback from the hosts, who ran out 3-1 winners.

Our in-form youngsters secured a third straight victory in the Under-18 Premier League, totalling 14 goals scored in that time with another dominant display, this time dispatching Brighton 5-1 at Staplewood.

Nick Oyenkunle bagged a hat-trick, with Harry Gathercole scoring the other two, leaving Saints second in the table, just one point off the top with a game in hand.

There was no game for the Under-21s, who face two long trips up north this week to Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Southampton FC Women will end their four-week hiatus with an away game at Birmingham on Sunday before hosting Portsmouth in a highly-anticipated south coast derby on Saturday 22nd March at St Mary’s. Tickets are on general sale for the game, which is a 5.30pm GMT kick-off.

FIXTURES

WED 12: Sheffield United vs Saints Under-21s, 7pm GMT (Premier League Cup)

Saints travel to York’s LNER Community Stadium to face the Blades in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

SAT 15: Reading vs Saints Under-18s, 11am GMT (U18 Premier League)

Saints’ on-song Under-18s face the short trip to Reading’s Bearwood Park training ground looking to continue their red-hot form in the Under-18 Premier League.

SAT 15: Men’s First Team vs Wolves, 3pm GMT (Premier League)

It’s the last game of the month for Saints ahead of the upcoming international break, with Wolves the visitors to St Mary’s. Wolves sit one place and six points above the bottom three, but will be without suspended star man Matheus Cunha.

Book a seat at The Dell with a meal and drink included for £30! For this fixture there will be two separate slots to book this package: 11.45am or 1.30pm (limited availability).

The Dell will, of course, be open to welcome you for post-match drinks too, with a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from 6pm-7pm GMT.

Hospitality options remain available, including the Saints Bar for an upgraded matchday experience.

The popular Northam Fan Zone will be open from midday with live music from 12.45pm, as well as post-match. There will be a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from midday-1.30pm GMT.

SUN 16: Middlesbrough vs Saints Under-21s, 1pm GMT (Premier League 2)

The second game of the week for the Under-21s is an even longer trip, this time to the north east to take on Middlesbrough. Saints are fourth in the table, while Boro are third-bottom in 24th.

SUN 16: Birmingham vs Southampton FC Women, 2pm GMT (Barclays Women’s Championship)

It’s the first game since the departure of manager Remi Allen for a Saints side who last played a competitive match on February 16th, with league leaders Birmingham providing the opposition at St Andrew’s.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE

Mon 10: Two for one on main courses (from 6pm GMT onwards)

Wed 12: Quiz night (7pm GMT)

Thu 13: A Night at the Darts (Northam Fan Zone, doors open 7pm GMT)

Fri 14: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (9am-11am GMT)

Sat 15: Live sport on the screens, including the final weekend of the Six Nations (Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm GMT; Wales vs England, 4.45pm GMT)

Sun 16: Live sport on the screens, including the final weekend of the Six Nations (France vs Scotland, 8pm GMT)

