Centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis was keen to praise his side's defensive efforts, despite Southampton's 3-1 defeat at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Saints held the lead going into the break thanks to Will Smallbone, who capitalised on a mistake at the back to poke home from close range in first-half stoppage time.

But the league leaders turned the game on it's head during the second 45, Darwin Núñez equalising before Mohamed Salah converted two penalties.

"Obviously not great to lose the game," said Harwood-Bellis, "but we fought well. Especially in the first half we were really good, but we'd come out second half and obviously the penalty killed us a little bit. I thought it was a bit soft and it was the difference.

"But I thought we dug in. It was kind of a better performance in terms of how we played and how we dug in. I can say we're proud of the boys, coming here and defending like that, all putting a shift in. It's the least we ask for but to go and do it against the best team in the league, I'm proud of the boys.

"In a different way I thought we deserved [the lead] with the way we defended and nullified them. But yeah, we knew they were going to come out a different animal. We tried to slow it down a bit but when they kill you it's difficult.

"There's stuff we can build on, for sure. There's been some games where it's been not how it was there. So we can build on it and hopefully put out a similar performance next week and get some points."