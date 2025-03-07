Giving Liverpool a stern test, manager Ivan Jurić saw plenty of positives despite Saints’ eventual 3-1 defeat in the Premier League.

The visitors had the lead at the break courtesy of Will Smallbone’s strike, before a slow start to the second half saw the Reds turn the game on its head through Darwin Nũńez and a Mohamed Salah penalty.

The league’s top scorer added a second from the spot late on to wrap up the points, leaving Saints’ boss to reflect on a mixed afternoon.

“I think we did lots of good things. The first half was really good. I think the second half they pushed a little bit more, we have to be more ready now in this moment, but I think that the guys are really young.

“We had today 6 or 7 players, they are 20, 22, 18, and we're missing a little bit of experience in some moments, but they never give up, they fight well, and I'm pleased how they played today.

“There's lots of positive things and I think our young players, Fernandes, Dibling, Lesley, that this moment they will grow up, they will improve, that it's good experience for them.”

Jurić shuffled his pack with six changes from the side that lost at Chelsea, also opting for a 4-4-2 formation.

“We tried to do something new because the other way it was not good enough, and we want to still be a aggressive team, but we can say we take a little bit more caution in some moments, and I think the guys respond well.”