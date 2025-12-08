This week @ St Mary's: December 8th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS SET FOR ST MARY’S RETURN

Saints will go in search of a fourth consecutive home win on Tuesday night when West Brom provide the opposition at St Mary’s (7.45pm GMT).

Saints have taken three points and scored three goals in all of Tonda Eckert’s home games in charge so far, with Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester and Birmingham all comfortably dispatched.

WOMEN'S TEAM HEAD TO NEWCASTLE

It’s the longest away trip of the season for Southampton FC Women, who travel to Newcastle this evening in the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 (7.30pm GMT).

Saints currently sit seventh, just one point behind Newcastle, ahead of tonight’s game at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Saints then begin their Adobe Women’s FA Cup campaign on Sunday at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium against Royston Town (1pm GMT), with tickets on sale at just £3 for Adults and £1 for Under-18s.

LUCIA KENDALL MAKES SAINTS HISTORY

Southampton FC Women's Academy graduate Lucia Kendall scored her first senior international goal on a fairytale night, as England beat Ghana at St Mary's Stadium.

On the south coast as part of their Homecoming Series, following their UEFA Women's EUROs triumph, England's Lionesses concluded a phenomenal year with a 2-0 win over Ghana.

With more than 20,000 fans in attendance at St Mary’s, former Saint Kendall scored her first England goal in just her second senior start for her country, before Alessia Russo wrapped up the victory with a stoppage-time penalty.

SAINTS SUPPORT SOUTHAMPTON CITY COUNCIL'S TOY APPEAL

Once again we have donated toys to Southampton City Council’s annual Toy Appeal, with Men’s First Team players Oriol Romeu and Cameron Archer visiting the appeal headquarters to lend a hand. This marks the sixth consecutive year we have contributed, reaffirming our commitment to supporting the local community.

Now in its 37th year, the Toy Appeal invites people to donate new toys and clothing, which are gifted to young people up to 18 years old who are supported by the Council’s children’s services or whose families are facing financial hardship. The aim is simple but meaningful: to spread festive cheer and ensure every child has a special present to open on Christmas Day.

MAKE IT A RED AND WHITE CHRISTMAS

Cameron Archer, Flynn Downes and George Long brought the festive spirit to Saints Foundation participants by gifting the best souvenirs the Saints Store has to offer.

To celebrate Christmas, we tasked the team to give Saints Foundation participants the best Saints gifts from the shop. Watch our video below to see how the team get on.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm GMT)

Mon 8: Live Premier League: Wolves vs Man Utd (8pm GMT)

Tue 9: Matchday at St Mary's! Saints vs West Brom (7.45pm GMT); Live Champions League: Atalanta vs Chelsea (8pm GMT), Inter vs Liverpool (8pm GMT), Tottenham vs Slavia Prague (8pm GMT)

Wed 10: Live Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle (8pm GMT), Club Brugge vs Arsenal (8pm GMT), Real Madrid vs Man City (8pm GMT)

Thu 11: Live Europa League: Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (5.45pm GMT), Basel vs Aston Villa (8pm GMT); Live Conference League: Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace (8pm GMT)

Fri 12: Live Championship: West Brom vs Sheff Utd (8pm GMT)

Sat 13: Live Championship: Norwich vs Saints (12.30pm GMT) ; Live Premier League: Burnley vs Fulham (5.30pm GMT), Arsenal vs Wolves (8pm GMT)

Sun 14: Southampton FC Women matchday! Live Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Man City (2pm GMT), Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham (2pm GMT), Sunderland vs Newcastle (2pm GMT), West Ham vs Aston Villa (2pm GMT); Brentford vs Leeds (4.30pm GMT)

Mon 15: Live Premier League: Man Utd vs Bournemouth (8pm GMT)

