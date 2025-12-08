Last chance for West Bromwich Albion (H) tickets

You've still got time to join us under the lights as Saints look to continue their home winning streak.

This is your last chance to secure your ticket for tomorrow evening's game as West Brom visit St Mary's on Tuesday 9th December at 7.45pm. Prices start from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors.

Buy Now

LEVEL1 Matchday Packages available now

With a LEVEL1 Matchday Package, you'll get two and a half hours of exclusive access to one of the activities before or after any Saints match. Pick your activity and own it. Every player gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, a drink and Jude’s ice cream included. That’s fuel, fun and bragging rights sorted. Secure your package now, from £30 per person with limited slots available each match, either before or after the match.

Level up your matchday



Kick off matchday early or take it into extra time. Don't forget LEVEL1 is open for anyone to walk in for food or drinks before and after every match, and a half time for fans in the Chapel Stand.

Choose where you'd like to sit in the stadium with separately purchased tickets. LEVEL1 Matchday Packages do not include match tickets.

Half Season Tickets

Half Season Tickets are now on sale for both our Men's and Women's teams. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis. Ensure you don't miss a minute of the action and purchase now.

Beginning with Hull City on Saturday 17th January, our Half Season Tickets will give you access to the final eleven home games of the season.

Half Season Tickets