This week @ St Mary's: April 22nd

RESULTS

Lesley Ugochukwu’s first goal in English football rescued a point for Saints three minutes into stoppage time at the London Stadium, as Simon Rusk’s side fought back to claim a deserved 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League.

Our Under-18s leapfrogged Chelsea to hit the Premier League summit with a 4-2 midweek win over West Ham at Staplewood, where Nick Oyekunle’s fine form continued with two of the goals. Saints sit top of the pile with two fixtures remaining in the South division, but teams close behind do have games in hand.

Elsewhere, Saints were powerless to prevent league leaders London City Lionesses running out 4-0 winners at St Mary’s in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

FIXTURES

SAT 26: Men’s First Team vs Fulham, 3pm BST (Premier League)

Saints return to St Mary’s looking to build on Saturday’s battling point on the road with a home clash against a Fulham side who have lost form in recent weeks, losing four of their last five games in all competitions.

Tickets remain on general sale for this Category B fixture.

Book a seat at The Dell with a meal and drink included for £30. For this fixture there will be two separate slots to book this package: midday BST or 1.30pm BST (limited availability).

The Dell will, of course, be open to welcome you for post-match drinks too, with a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from 6pm-7pm BST.

Hospitality options remain available, including the Saints Bar for an upgraded matchday experience.

The popular Northam Fan Zone will be open from midday BST with live music from 12.30pm BST and a guest appearance from Saints legend Marian Pahars at 1.40pm BST. There will be a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from midday-1.30pm BST.

SUN 27: Saints Under-21s vs Leicester, 2pm BST (Premier League 2 play-offs)

Saints, who finished the regular season in seventh place, begin their play-off campaign at St Mary’s with a home tie against 10th-placed Leicester, with the winners advancing to host Fulham (second) or Nottingham Forest (15th) in the quarter-finals.

Tickets are available for just £5 for Adults, £3 for Over-65s and FREE for Under-18s.

SUN 27: Sheffield United vs Southampton FC Women, 1pm BST (Barclays Women’s Championship)

Saints travel to bottom side Sheffield United for both teams’ penultimate game of the season. Saints, currently eighth, can still finish as high as seventh in the table, but must win both remaining fixtures and hope Sunderland lose both of theirs.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE (3pm-6pm BST)

Tue 22: Manchester City vs Aston Villa live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Wed 23: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Thu 24: Premier League Darts live screening (don't miss A Night at the Darts 2 in July!)

Fri 25: Rhythm of the 90s (doors open 7pm BST)

Sat 26: Matchday at St Mary’s!

Sat 26-Sun 27: Live sport on the screens all weekend

