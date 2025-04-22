Published:
Under-21s

Date confirmed for Under-21s PL2 Round of 16 play-off

Written by
SFC Media
Southampton’s Under-21s will host Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League 2 Round of 16 play-off tie.

Saints finished seventh in Premier League 2 with 34 points and will now face the Foxes who placed tenth with 31 points.

As a result St Mary's will play host to the first knockout stage of the tournament, with the fixture taking place on Sunday 27th April at 2pm BST.

Saints last faced Leicester on the opening day of the Premier League 2 season, coming away with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh and Princewill Ehibhationham.

