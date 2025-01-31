Tactical Watch: Flexible Ipswich to adopt attacking approach

Tactics writer Sam Tighe picks out the key statistics and highlights exactly where Southampton's Premier League trip to Ipswich may be won or lost…

How have Ipswich coped with the step from the EFL to Premier League?

After the incredible achievement of back-to-back promotions, from League One to the Premier League, Ipswich Town have gladly slipped into the role of underdog in the top tier. Kieran McKenna has built a side that is tactically flexible in terms of shape while staying true to a particular, singular approach.

That approach is to be reactive, to absorb pressure off the ball, and to counter-attack using a handful of key outlets. They offer speed out wide, bruising power up front and a willingness to take on a shot from range, which again plays into the classic makeup of a plucky underdog.

It’s an approach that hasn’t always worked—sometimes they’ve simply been outclassed. They’ve lost by 3+ goals five times in 23 games, with the recent 6-0 home defeat to Manchester City a particularly chastening one. But it’s also kept them in a lot of games, and has so far yielded enough points (16) to keep them in touch with survival.

When Ipswich attack, who are the dangermen?

Without wishing to dismiss the Tractor Boys’ ability from settled possession, it’s clear the greatest threat they carry is on the counter. They’re set up to do it, averaging 39.6 per cent possession per game, which is the second-lowest mark in the league, and playing forward quickly when given the chance.

The first look with the ball is always Liam Delap, who has scored eight and added two assists in what has been a tremendous breakout season for him so far. He’s a combative, elbows-out striker who never stops pressuring defenders, loves to run the channels and can carry the ball powerfully. That’s a great outlet to be able to call upon to get you up the pitch quick, so expect plenty of passes into him.

Left-back Leif Davis is also a huge influence here, as Ipswich’s whole shape tilts to allow him to roam up the pitch and become an attacking force. He’s great at motoring into space, a brilliant crosser and a wicked set-piece threat - he’s one of only two players to have created 20-plus chances from both open play and set-plays in the Premier League this season.

Outside of Delap and Davis, Omari Hutchinson and Julio Enciso are both lively attackers who love to shoot from distance, while Jaden Philogene is an ingenuitive dribbler down the flank who can commit defenders and open spaces.

What else should Saints know?

Ipswich’s tactical approach is consistent, but the shape of the team changes according to the opponent. It’s hard to decipher exactly what McKenna will do on any given weekend, and that keeps opposing managers on their toes, but Ivan Jurić will probably be expecting a 4-2-3-1, as Ipswich only tend to shift into a back three when they play a top-six team or a strong side away from home.

This is a home game, where the onus will be on the Tractor Boys to win, so they’ll want to support Delap with as much firepower as they can, meaning we could see Hutchinson, Philogene and Enciso all start together for the first time.

Even from a back four, Davis will roam forward and leave the defensive line, which should immediately become an area for Southampton to target in transition. Several teams this season have stolen the ball with Davis committed high, then attacked the big spaces outside of the left-centre-back and found joy.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Walton; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Phillips; Philogene, Enciso, Hutchinson; Delap.