Saints are back on the road this weekend, visiting Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Get set for Suffolk with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Ipswich Town vs Saints

Premier League

Portman Road

Saturday 1st February, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring

Fourth official: James Linington

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Despite more positives having taken the lead at St Mary's against Newcastle last time out, Saints are still in desperate need of points and will be looking at games like this against sides also at the wrong end of the table.

September's meeting with Ipswich at St Mary's proved to be a close-run affair, with Saints denied all three points in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Ivan Jurić's side will be looking to come out on the right side of things this weekend.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will be in the yellow and navy blue away kit, with yellow and blue shirts, blue shorts and yellow socks.

TEAM NEWS

Thursday's press conference brought a host of good news in terms of injuries. Jurić had positive updates on Kamaldeen Sulemana, Tyler Dibling and Aaron Ramsdale. Club captain Jack Stephens also returned to full training recently, with new signings Albert Grønbæk set for their first Saints inclusions.

THE MANAGERS

Kieran McKenna: To follow.

Ivan Jurić: "I think we need something positive to happen. Ipswich are a very very good team with some very good players. It’s a big chance for us to start winning games.

"I feel we are growing, I feel we’re creating something important. I’m very pleased with how we played against Newcastle but we have to keep working and try to win games."

TOP SCORERS

Ipswich Town

Goals:

Liam Delap 8

Sammie Szmodics 4

Hutchinson, Chaplin, Taylor 2

Assists:

Davis, Clarke 3

Delap, Burgess 2

Nine players 1

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 4

Seven players 2

Sugawara, Bree 1

ONES TO WATCH

Liam Delap: Ipswich's top scorer, penalty taker and target man, Delap has contributed to 10 crucial goals for his side this season, including three in his last six league outings.

Saints will be well aware of his threat, scoring against them for Hull City last season, but will take confidence from his blank at St Mary's in September.

Albert Grønbæk: Manager Jurić hinted that with a full week of training under his belt, new signing Grønbæk could be in line for his first involvement at the weekend.

Known for his direct runs from midfield, strong close control and ability to break the lines, the Saints faithful will be hoping he provides an added spark.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 71

Ipswich: 27

Draws: 21

Saints: 23

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

September 2024: Saints 1-1 Ipswich (Dibling)

April 2024: Ipswich 3-2 Saints (Adams, Armstrong)

September 2023: Saints 0-1 Ipswich

January 2015: Ipswich 0-1 Saints (Long) FA Cup

January 2015: Saints 1-1 Ipswich (Schneiderlin) FA Cup

KEEP UP TO DATE

Unable to make it to Suffolk? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!