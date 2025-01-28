Hospitality available for Burnley FA Cup match

Hospitality Packages are now available for our fixture against Burnley in the 4th round tie against Burnley on Saturday 8th February, 3pm KO.

We have a range of lounges available which offer you the chance to experience premium hospitality for less than standard Premier League pricing.

You have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of our hospitality lounges and experience hospitality at St Mary's against Burnley. We are excited to offer our exclusive Executive Boxes, our award-winning Halo lounge, our brand-new premium Knightwood Lounge, and our action-packed Saints Bar.

Season Ticket holders benefit from a discount on all packages by getting hold of our hospitality team. Non-Season Ticket holders can book all of our packages apart from the Executive Boxes online.

You can find more information here:

Buy Hospitality