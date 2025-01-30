Southampton manager Ivan Jurić has offered a positive update on several members of his squad ahead of Saturday's trip to Ipswich Town.

After fielding several questions on injured players in recent weeks, Saints' boss was pleased to share news on a handful of potential returns to action, with Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tyler Dibling notably ready for selection again.

"Kamaldeen and Dibling trained today with us, and they will be with us [for Ipswich.]" Jurić explained, before adding further reassurance on Dibling's availability.

"[Tyler] has recovered already, he did training today and I think he'll be ready."

In further positive news, the Croatian hinted at goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's return with only minor issues for other members of the squad.

"Rambo did one part of the training today, and tomorrow I think he'll be okay. We had problems with [Ryan] Fraser and Woody [Nathan Wood], not big ones but they will be out for this one."

Jurić also shared updates on the potential return of Jack Stephens, with new signings Welington and Albert Grønbæk also in line for their first Saints inclusions.

"I'm a very happy guy that Stephens is with us, the [medical team] did a great job, because he did two trainings with no problems and sometimes it's not like this, so he's done very well. He's a quality player, a competitive player and he can give us a lot.

"[Albert] did a good week, he's a very interesting player because he's quick, very good technique, he had a good week and maybe he can play.

"Now I know [Welington] better, he's trained really well and we might can him a chance against Ipswich during the match. I think he can become a really good player for us."