Help us break our attendance record at St Mary's as Southampton FC Women face Portsmouth in the south coast derby at St Mary's Stadium.

The highly anticipated clash is set to take place during Women’s Football Weekend, a dedicated weekend which aims to shine a spotlight on the women’s game during the men’s international break, with the action unfolding on Saturday 22nd March, 5:30pm kick-off.

It will be first time the two sides have played each other back at St Mary’s Stadium since Saints won the FA Women's National League South in 2022, and only the second time the south coast derby has been at St Mary’s in the women’s game.

With Remi Allen’s side having already beaten Pompey twice this season, once in the league and then in the Subway Women’s League Cup, the squad will be looking to make it three in row.

The match has been moved to the Saturday evening 5.30pm kick-off slot, to ensure that everyone gets the chance to come along for a great day out and help the club break its current record attendance of 13,438 (achieved against Arsenal in the Women’s League Cup in 2023).

Commenting on the upcoming fixture, Director of Women’s Football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale said:

“We’re all excited for the team to be playing this fixture at St Mary's Stadium, and we know it’s a game the fans will have been patiently waiting for.

"The support from the fans and our local community this season has been brilliant, and with this game being on Women’s Football Weekend it's another opportunity to see that audience grow. We hope to see record crowds come out in support, cheering the side on from the stands.”

Ticketing information:

General tickets are on sale NOW

Tickets cost just £10 for adults and £4 for Under 18s.

Hospitality packages will be available to book soon

