Swansea cup date confirmed

Southampton’s Emirates FA Cup third round meeting with Swansea at St Mary’s will take place on Sunday 12th January (4.30pm GMT).

The tie has been selected for live TV coverage on BBC Wales.

Saints won both league meetings between the clubs in the Sky Bet Championship last season, including a 5-0 thumping at St Mary’s on Boxing Day.

Full ticketing information will be announced on Monday 9th December, with tickets on sale to Season Ticket Holders from Wednesday 11th December at 9.30am GMT.