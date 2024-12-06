Published:
Saints boosted by returning trio

Russell Martin is pleased to have Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Tyler Dibling back from suspension for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

All three served a one-match suspension in midweek and now provide a boost heading into this weekend, although the manager also provided mixed news regarding Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu.

“Really pleased with the guys who came in, but really important we get these three guys back because they have been massive for us and it’s a big boost.

“Jan is touch and go. He was going to play on Wednesday but wasn’t quite right on Tuesday at training so we’re giving it another go and will wait and see tomorrow.

“We were hopeful for big Paul to be back but it looks a bit unlikely and will probably be the Spurs game now, but everyone else is ready and available.”

Captain Jack Stephens is suspended having been sent off against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

