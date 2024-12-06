Tactical Watch: Villa vulnerable to Dibling's dribbling

Tactics writer Sam Tighe picks out the key statistics and highlights exactly where Southampton's Premier League trip to Aston Villa may be won or lost…

Villa snapped their eight-game winless run in midweek against Brentford. What changed?

That winless run - which came out of the blue, following nine wins from 13 games to start the season - was characterised by two main things: conceding early, and curious defensive mistakes.

During this time they conceded some of the most bizarre goals, picked up the ball in their own box to give away a penalty and got called up for a back pass at Stamford Bridge, among other strange happenings.

But in midweek, for the first time in a month, Villa took the lead in a football match - and the effect it had on the psyche of the players was remarkable.

Suddenly, every player whose touch and sharpness seemed to evade them over the course of November looked back to form, playing instinctively and incisively. A further two goals followed, then Villa withstood a mini barrage in the second half to secure the points.

What can Saints expect tactically?

Typically speaking, Unai Emery’s Villa have placed an emphasis on building out from the back, using goalkeeper Emi Martínez extensively to circulate the ball and play through opponents’ pressing.

They can switch things up, though, and in midweek favoured a more direct approach. Martínez played the most long passes of any game this season (18) and looked directly for Watkins, who won the lion’s share of his duels in the channel and propelled the team up the pitch.

That will give Saints pause for thought, as it’s tough to know which approach Villa will opt for this weekend. Perhaps the identity of the left centre-back will be a clue: part of the reason why the game plan was more direct was that aerial specialist Tyrone Mings had stepped in for the more pass-oriented Pau Torres.

Regardless of the overarching approach, Morgan Rogers’ penetrative ball-carrying through the centre is a major threat and must be catered for.

Tyler Dibling: Brighton (a) cut 🎬 pic.twitter.com/ecqDO79MLZ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 1, 2024

How can Saints cause them damage?

No team has conceded more goals on the counter-attack this season than Aston Villa (four); of late, they’ve struggled to cope in those situations, most notably against Liverpool (where they conceded from their own attacking corner) and Crystal Palace (where they conceded directly after missing a penalty).

Southampton should look to Tyler Dibling’s mesmeric ball-carrying from deep to help them take advantage of these situations, in what could become an exhibition battle between he and Rogers - two of the league’s best progressive dribblers.

Also, with the personnel changing so frequently on the right side of Villa’s defensive line, opponents have ended up testing that area more than the left. That suits Saints nicely, given the impact Kyle Walker-Peters’ overlaps and creativity can have there.

Predicted XI: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Rogers, Tielemans, Kamara, Bailey; McGinn, Watkins.