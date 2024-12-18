Swansea City tickets on general sale

Saints begin their FA Cup journey with the visit of Swansea City on Sunday 12th January, 4.30pm.

Tickets will be priced from £22.50 for adults and £7.50 for under 18's. Supporters will be able to purchase up to four tickets per supporter number.

Secure your spot at St Mary's to support the team as they look to progress into the next round of the cup.

Blocks 29-39 will be closed initially and open subject to demand. Season Ticket holders within this area will not have their seats reserved, but will have the option to select any other available seat.

