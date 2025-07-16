Saints take on Northampton Town at Sixfields Stadium on Tuesday 12th August at 7.45pm. We have received the maximum allocation of 1,535 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales will be staggered based on away attendance last season. This will then be followed by a window for 2025/26 Members. All information on this fixture can be found here:

Full ticket information

Be in that number

Season Tickets are still available to purchase as we approach the start of the new season. Numbers are now limited, so don't miss out on being in that number with us for every league match. Alongside your access to every home league match, you'll get an exclusive priority window to purchase away matches.

Buy a Season Ticket

Become a Member

Members get their own exclusive window to purchase tickets for home league matches, plus away matches if there's any availability left, as well a receiving a number of exciting benefits.

Become a Member