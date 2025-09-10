Summer signings' numbers confirmed

The final squad numbers for Southampton's Men's First Team have been confirmed, following the end of the summer transfer window.

Midfielder Leo Scienza will take number 13, with Tom Fellows taking the 18 shirt.

Casper Jander and Elias Jelert have also had their shirts confirmed, being given 20 and 38 respectively.

The full list of numbers is below:

1. Alex McCarthy

2. Mads Roerslev

3. Ryan Manning

4. Flynn Downes

5. Jack Stephens

6. Taylor Harwood-Bellis

7. Joe Aribo

9. Adam Armstrong

10. Finn Azaz

11. Ross Stewart

12. Ronnie Edwards

13. Leo Scienza

15. Nathan Wood

17. Joshua Quarshie

18. Tom Fellows

19. Cameron Archer

20. Caspar Jander

23. Sam Edozie

24. Shea Charles

25. George Long

26. Ryan Fraser

27. Kuryu Matsuki

31. Gavin Bazunu

34. Welington

38. Elias Jelert

42. Damion Downs

46. Jay Robinson

47. Moses Sesay

58. Dylan Moody

