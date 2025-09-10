Summer signings' numbers confirmed
The final squad numbers for Southampton's Men's First Team have been confirmed, following the end of the summer transfer window.
Midfielder Leo Scienza will take number 13, with Tom Fellows taking the 18 shirt.
Casper Jander and Elias Jelert have also had their shirts confirmed, being given 20 and 38 respectively.
The full list of numbers is below:
1. Alex McCarthy
2. Mads Roerslev
3. Ryan Manning
4. Flynn Downes
5. Jack Stephens
6. Taylor Harwood-Bellis
7. Joe Aribo
9. Adam Armstrong
10. Finn Azaz
11. Ross Stewart
12. Ronnie Edwards
13. Leo Scienza
15. Nathan Wood
17. Joshua Quarshie
18. Tom Fellows
19. Cameron Archer
20. Caspar Jander
23. Sam Edozie
24. Shea Charles
25. George Long
26. Ryan Fraser
27. Kuryu Matsuki
31. Gavin Bazunu
34. Welington
38. Elias Jelert
42. Damion Downs
46. Jay Robinson
47. Moses Sesay
58. Dylan Moody
