Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup available to more Saints fans

Following a successful initial on-sale period, we have made changes to the criteria to open up the limited remaining tickets to additional Saints fans.

From 3pm, Saints fans with a booking history from the 2021/22 season onwards will be able to purchase their ticket for our upcoming Carabao Cup third round clash against Liverpool on Tuesday 23rd September 8pm KO.

Prices start from just £25.00 for Adults, £12.00 for Young Adults and £5.00 for Juniors.

Travel still available

Official coach travel can be booked for £48 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium 11:15am

Eastleigh 11:30am

Winchester 11:45am

Chieveley 12:15pm

The Dell is open from 8am on the day at St Mary's and any coach travellers from the stadium can receive 25% off on this morning.

Middlesbrough tickets still available

Saints face Middlesbrough at St Mary's on Saturday 27th September at 3pm. Tickets are available from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

