Derby County (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday 4th October at 3pm. We have received a maximum allocation of 2673 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders who attended 10+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am followed by the other sales windows.

All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Full Ticket Information

