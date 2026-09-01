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Men's Team

Sugawara heads to Cagliari on loan

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SFC Media
2026-27/Matchdays/20260801 SC Preussen Munster vs Southampton/MW_Munster_Southampton_106_sjqbdm

Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara has joined Serie A side Cagliari on loan for the remainder of the 2026/27 season.

It's a second successive season out on loan from St Mary's for the 26-year-old, having spent 2025/26 at SV Werder Bremen.

Sugawara featured 31 times in the Bundesliga last campaign, and will hope to achieve similar playing time in Serie A this term having missed each Saints matchday squad so far this season.

The club wishes Yuki all the best during his time in Italy.

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