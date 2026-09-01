Sugawara heads to Cagliari on loan

Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara has joined Serie A side Cagliari on loan for the remainder of the 2026/27 season.

It's a second successive season out on loan from St Mary's for the 26-year-old, having spent 2025/26 at SV Werder Bremen.

Sugawara featured 31 times in the Bundesliga last campaign, and will hope to achieve similar playing time in Serie A this term having missed each Saints matchday squad so far this season.



The club wishes Yuki all the best during his time in Italy.