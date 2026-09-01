Archer joins Auxerre on loan

Southampton forward Cameron Archer has completed a season-long loan move to AJ Auxerre.

The French side finished 15th in Ligue 1 last season and are now under the stewardship of new head coach Will Still, who joined the club in the summer.

The striker has scored 11 goals in 77 appearances for Saints since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024, but has not featured in any of this season’s Sky Bet Championship matches.

The club wishes Cameron all the best during his time in France.